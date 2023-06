UTICA, N.Y. -- Currently, our area is in the "unhealthy" range for air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

At this red marker in air quality, residents should limit outdoor activities, and those with sensitivities or with asthma or breathing issues should stay inside.

The National Weather Service has said there appears to be "no end" in sight for the wildfire smoke that has been enveloping swaths of the United States.

We have more from WKTV Meteorologist Hanna Evans.