AIS in Rome receives HIRE Vets Medallion Award

ROME, N.Y. -- Assured Information Security (AIS), whose headquarters are in Rome, was recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award.
The cyber and information security company that supports cyber operations for the federal government and works with both the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.
“AIS has always been a company committed to helping our veterans thrive in their careers and this award validates that commitment. We’re honored that our veterans choose to work at AIS and in return, we work diligently to ensure they have necessary resources, training and support, while also offering them an impactful career," Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President at AIS, Elizabeth Bowers said.
AIS is one of 834 other companies, that has committed to hiring veterans while ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan ahead of them. They also put their diverse skills, acquired through military service to use.
Recipients of this year's award met specific criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran resources, pay compensation and tuition assistance programs as well as others.
Since 2018, over 1,400 employers have received the award.