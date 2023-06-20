Albany woman facing charges for Ulta Beauty theft in New Hartford

New Hartford, N.Y. -- One of the three suspects in a brazen theft at Ulta Beauty on Commercial Drive back in March has been arrested and is facing grand larceny charges.
The theft happened back on March 29th. Police responded to Ulta following a theft of a large amount of fragrances from the store. Three suspects swiped thousands of dollars worth and took off.
The Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center through video evidence and information obtained at the scene determined one of the suspects lived in the Capital region.
Desiree Fowler, 19 of Albany, was identified as a possible suspect by Colonie Police.
Fowler had outstanding warrants from several other agencies in the Capital Region stemming from similar criminal activity.
On May 2nd an arrest warrant was issued for Fowler by The Town of New Hartford Court and on Tuesday, Fowler was located by The Albany Police Department who also had larceny charges pending on Fowler.
Fowler was ultimately turned over to New Hartford Police Investigators in Amsterdam, N.Y. Fowler was brought to The Town of New Hartford Court and arraigned. Fowler was released on her own recognizance. The two other suspects in this case are expected to be charged at a later date.