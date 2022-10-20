Alex Carbone wins Business Person of the Year Award

UTICA, N.Y. – Alex Carbone was voted Business Person of the Year Thursday night.
Every year the Chamber Membership nominates people to receive the business person of the year award. They try to find community members who have longevity and who give back to the area. Anyone who owns a business in the Utica area can be nominated for the award.
Carbone brought many new businesses to the tax roll in the Utica area and created the Live It downtown complex.
“I can’t imagine that whoever voted for me to be in this arena with the best of the best, I’m certainly proud that this is where I am today and thankful,” Carbone said.
He says to be the best you need to focus on your business and support Utica and be a part of all that happens in the city.