All-County Music Festival Held in Frankfort

Frankfort, N.Y.--The halls of Frankfort Schuyler Junior/Senior High School were filled with the sounds of music Saturday. 300 students from across Herkimer County spent the day rehearsing for the Herkimer County music educators’ association fall all county music festival. The students, representing 10 public schools from the county participated in one of 3 ensembles, elementary chorus, junior high band, and high school chorus. When all the rehearsing was done, the 3 ensembles each performed a miniconcert for family and friends in the Frankfort high gymnasium

