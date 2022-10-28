All New York State colleges will now have opioid antagonist in every housing unit

ALBANY, N.Y. -- In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Governor Hochul signed legislation Friday, that requires New York State College housing units, to have opioid antagonists, which can be life-saving in the event of an overdose.
Resident Assistants and some other employees of the colleges will receive training and learn how to properly administer the medication, in the event of an overdose emergency.
"By signing this legislation, lifesaving overdose prevention medicine will be required in SUNY and CUNY campus housing, as well as trained staff on-site - leading to faster response times and helping prevent needless tragedies. My Administration will continue to work every day to fight the opioid epidemic and provide New Yorkers with further access to lifesaving resources, services, and care," Hochul said.
The legislation is a response to an ongoing opioid crisis in the state and across the nation. New York State had over 2,939 fatal overdoses in 2019.
The Red Ribbon campaign's goal is to educate young Americans and encourage them to participate in drug prevention activities.