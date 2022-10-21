All New York State SNAP recipients will receive maximum benefits for Oct.

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of Oct.
Households who already receive the maximum benefits, will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95 for Oct. The total amount being given out will result in about $234 million being put back into the New York State economy.
"These emergency supplemental benefits have been vital to our efforts to combat food insecurity by helping struggling New Yorkers to feed themselves and their families. No New Yorker should struggle to make ends meet and put food on the table, and the $234 million in additional SNAP funds will provide much-needed relief and support for our most vulnerable communities,” Hochul said.
SNAP households outside of New York City should see the extra benefits by Friday. Those SNAP households in the New York City region should see their benefits between Oct. 24 and 28.
The payments will be delivered to Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts and can be accessed with an existing EBT card.
More information can be found on the New York State website.