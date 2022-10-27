All "Sweeney Todd" performances at the Ilion Little Theatre rescheduled

Ilion, N.Y. -- All "Sweeney Todd" performances at the Ilion Little Theatre, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been rescheduled.
"While it is disappointing to reschedule, the decision to postpone this event was made for the health and safety of our patrons, cast and crew," a statement from the theatre said.
Anyone who has already purchased tickets via Eventbrite need not worry. Those tickets will be transferred to the new performance dates which have been scheduled for Nov. 11, 12 and 13. Notifications from Eventbrite will be sent to your email.