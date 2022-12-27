Almost $8 million distributed among multiple projects in the region

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced more than $7.8 million has been secured to benefit multiple projects across the Mohawk Valley
“This funding will be transformative for the Mohawk Valley. It will protect our environment by replacing miles of aging sewers, it will fund cutting-edge research to fight crime, and it will provide critically needed health care services close to home,” Senator, Gillibrand said.
Projects that received funding are:
- Utica University crime lab: $717,000
- Village of Oneida CastleSanitary Sewer: $4,152,000
- Oneida Health Systems, Inc. Capital for Behavioral Health Renovations: $1 million
- Valley Health Services Skilled Nursing and Neurobehavioral Care Facility: $2 million
"Valley Health Services and Bassett Healthcare Network, sincerely thank Senator Schumer for his support in securing CPF project funding for the development and construction of a state-of-the-art skilled nursing facility in Herkimer, New York," said Lisa M. Betrus, chief strategy officer and value officer for Bassett Healthcare Network and president of Valley Health Services. "For more than 30 years, Valley Health Services has provided long-term and rehabilitative care to those living in our rural communities.
The new Valley Health facility will hold 160 beds with a 20-bed neurobehavioral unit.