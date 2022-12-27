Almost $8 million given to multiple projects in the region

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $7,869,000 has been secured that will benefit multiple projects across the Mohawk Valley
“This funding will be transformative for the Mohawk Valley. It will protect our environment by replacing miles of aging sewers, it will fund cutting-edge research to fight crime, and it will provide critically needed health care services close to home,” Senator, Gillibrand said.
Projects that received funding are:
- Utica University crime lab, $717,000
- Village of Oneida CastleSanitary Sewer, $4,152,000
- Oneida Health Systems, Inc. Capital for Behavioral Health Renovations, $1,000,000
- Valley Health Services Skilled Nursing and Neurobehavioral Care Facility, $2,000,000