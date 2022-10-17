"Almost Queen" coming to The Stanley this December

UTICA, N.Y. – “Almost Queen” is coming back to The Stanley Theatre this upcoming December.
“Almost Queen is the most authentic live show since the days of Queen themselves. They deliver a performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, the band recaptures the live energy and precision, making it the ultimate Queen experience,” a statement from a Stanley Theatre release said.
The show features Elton John tribute band “Philadelphia Freedom,” and will play on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on The Stanley website.