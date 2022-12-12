'Almost Queen' to perform at The Stanley Friday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- 'Almost Queen' featuring Elton John Tribute Band 'Philadelphia Freedom' will be performing at The Stanley Theatre on Friday.
'Almost Queen' showcases four part harmonies and musical interludes during their live performance. They also wear costumes and try to recreate the live energy 'Queen' once had.
“These guys are even better than the Queen that’s out there touring,” Radio Host, Howard Stern said.
'Philadelphia Freedom' features Doug Delescavage and tries to create the same energy as Sir Elton John himself.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. tickets are available online and at the box office.