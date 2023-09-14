Almost to Oklahoma! at Clinton Middle School

Clinton, N.Y. -- A musical can only shine with a good audience, and this weekend, ARC Oneida-Lewis's Stageworks for the developmentally disabled is asking you to bring your best smiles.
Ellie Hadity, the musical director of ARC Stageworks group says that a big part of a show for the group is the audience reaction.
"These folks are so excited to be in a normal position to be in a musical," Hadity said. "They love the stage; they love singing; they love performing; and they love the applause at the end."
Friday night is the big premiere of "Almost to Oklahoma!" which is an adaptation of "Oklahoma" written by Hadity.
"I know that music is their forte," Hadity said. "I put in lines to carry the story along and it's just enough to give them a nice bulk of a show. They've been practicing all summer at another facility. Once they get here and they get so excited to put it together. The excitement level just doesn't stop here. Tomorrow night they'll be jumping out of their skins to do the performance and they'll be so excited when it's applause time at the end."
The musicals are also a fun way for these folks to be together and continue to develop socially.
"Stageworks is a very important part of their lives. They get a lot of social development and socialization from being here. They practice and they're having fun all summer and then having the show is a bonus. They love to be together and have a reason to be together."
Almost to Oklahoma! opens up for one night only.
It's Friday night at 7 p.m. at Clinton Middle School.
It's open to the public with tickets being sold for $10 at the door.