Alpha-gal Syndrome: Former Whitesboro Resident's Meat Allergy After Tick Bite

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A former Whitesboro resident has been battling Alpha-gal Syndrome for months. The syndrome, which causes an allergy to certain meat, can occur after a tick bite.

But it's not just meat that can cause people with Alpha-gal Syndrome (AGS) to experience allergic reactions, ranging from hives to mouth swelling to difficulty breathing.

Items that people might not realize have animal byproducts can also cause allergic reactions.

People have reported allergic reactions to some medications because some meds contain animal byproducts.

What is AGS? Here's what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

From the CDC: "What is alpha-gal? Alpha-gal (galactose-α-1,3-galactose) is a sugar molecule found in most mammals.

Alpha-gal is not found in fish, reptiles, birds, or people.

Alpha-gal can be found in meat (for example, pork, beef, rabbit, lamb, venison) and products made from mammals (including gelatin, cow’s milk, and milk products)."

The syndrome is described by the CDC as "a serious, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. AGS symptoms occur after people eat red meat or are exposed to other products containing alpha-gal. AGS can have life-changing effects."

AGS is also sometimes referred to as alpha-gal allergy, red meat allergy or tick bite meat allergy, the CDC states.

AGS reactions can include hives, shortness of breath and swelling. Here's more from the CDC.

From the CDC: AGS Reactions Could Include: "Hives or itchy rash

Nausea or vomiting

Heartburn or indigestion

Diarrhea

Cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing

Drop in blood pressure

Swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eye lids

Dizziness or faintness

Severe stomach pain Symptoms usually appear 2–6 hours after eating meat or dairy products, or after exposure to products containing alpha-gal (for example, gelatin-coated medications). People may not have an allergic reaction after every alpha-gal exposure."

A lone star tick's bite is known to cause AGS.

"Growing evidence suggests that this reaction may be triggered by the bite of lone star ticks in the United States, but other kinds of ticks have not been ruled out. Lone star ticks are found throughout the southeastern and eastern United States," the CDC reports.

Health Professional Kim Conway, who was born in Utica and resided in Whitesboro for a bit, lives in New Jersey.

NJ, like New York, is on the map of states where the lone star tick lives.

Being a nutrition consultant, Conway had knowledge of AGS before she was bitten by a tick. She had an advantage knowing about AGS. Others might not know about the syndrome, and that's one of the reasons Conway spoke with us.

She said that she had no reactions to the items she was tested for with the Skin Scratch Test at the allergist.

In the clip below, she talks about what happened when she left the doctor's office.

She said that it's not just an allergy to red meat.

Conway noticed a reactive tick bite after a day of gardening.

She said that she noticed her reactions were worse after eating beef. It kept happening.

She said she started to see patterns associated with AGS.

She added that if she didn't know anything about AGS, it would have been a major problem.

She started asking her doctors about AGS.

After an array of tests, results were returned positive for AGS.

She talked about the foods she's reactive to now.

How many people have AGS?

Here are the numbers from the CDC.

"Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) is an emerging, tick bite–associated allergic condition characterized by a potentially life-threatening immunoglobulin E (IgE)–mediated hypersensitivity to galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose (alpha-gal), an oligosaccharide found in most nonprimate mammalian meat and products derived from these mammals. Specific symptoms and severity of AGS vary among persons, and no treatment or cure is currently available. During 2010–2018, more than 34,000 suspected cases of AGS were identified in the United States, but current knowledge of where cases occur is limited. This study examined alpha-gal–specific IgE (sIgE) antibody testing results submitted to the commercial laboratory responsible for nearly all testing in the United States before 2022 to assess the geographic distribution and magnitude of this emerging condition. During January 1, 2017–December 31, 2022, a total of 357,119 tests were submitted from residences in the United States, corresponding to 295,400 persons. Overall, 90,018 (30.5%) persons received a positive test result in the study period, and the number of persons with positive test results increased from 13,371 in 2017 to 18,885 in 2021," according to the CDC.

She added that there's an AGS support group on Facebook that has been helpful as a way to share stories.

Conway mentioned one of her stories of needing to go to the emergency room.

Conway discussed a few signs to look for when it comes to AGS. She also spoke more about her symptoms.

Because of the meat allergy that Conway developed after the tick bite, she's had to change how she eats. She has looked into more vegan food options (no meat, dairy or eggs).

She stressed that individuals with AGS need to pay close attention to ingredients in food and medication. Some flavorings that are listed on food labels can contain animal ingredients. Skin care products and soaps can have animal byproducts.

Everyone reacts differently. Conway said that even with her efforts to not ingest items with animal byproducts, she is still having major reactions once a week and minor reactions every other day.

No cure is available at this time for AGS.

For even more information on AGS, click here.