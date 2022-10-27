Alzheimer's Foundation of America encourages everyone, regardless of age to get a free memory screening

NEW YORK -- November is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging everyone, regardless of age to get a memory screening.
Early detection of memory issues means starting treatment earlier, in the case of a treatable or curable underlying condition, such as a vitamin deficiency or thyroid condition among other things.
The AFA provides free screenings during the weekdays, using a virtual format. There is no minimum age or any insurance prerequisites.
“The brain is one of the body’s most vital areas. Just as we routinely get our blood pressure and cholesterol evaluated and undergo other health screenings, we need to regularly check our brain health too. Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is a great time to be proactive about your brain health by getting a memory screening, regardless of whether you’re experiencing memory issues," AFA President & CEO, Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. said.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling the AFA at 866-232-8484 or through their website.