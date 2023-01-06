 Skip to main content
Alzheimer's Foundation offering free screenings to all

  Updated
NEW YORK -- The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging everyone to schedule their annual memory screening appointments and is offering them for free. 

“Annual memory screenings should be part of everyone’s health and wellness routine, even if you’re not currently experiencing memory problems. Just like other facets of our health, our brains need regular checkups too. Start the new year off by being proactive about your brain health and scheduling your 2023 memory screening appointment,” AFA President & CEO, Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. said. 

Screenings only take 10-15 minutes and are noninvasive. A series of questions are asked by a qualified professional who will gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. Early detection is important, many conditions can cause memory problems including vitamin deficiencies and thyroid disorders among many others.  

There is no minimum age or insurance prerequisites required for the free screening. To schedule call the AFA at 866-232-8484 or visit their website here.

