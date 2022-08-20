Amazon driver taken to hospital after two-car accident in Floyd

FLOYD, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s were called to Camden Road in the town of Floyd Saturday Morning for a two-car accident involving an Amazon van.
Police say 76-year-old Richard Hayes of Fort Meyers, Florida attempted to pass a car using the southbound lane of the roadway.
Due to unsafe passing, police say Hayes's vehicle struck the front driver's side of 35-year-old David Hollenback of New Hartford Amazon van, who was attempting to turn into a driveway for a delivery.
Hollenback was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for neck, back, and shoulder pain. Hayes was ticketed for Interfering with Safe Operation.