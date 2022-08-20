 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amazon driver taken to hospital after two-car accident in Floyd

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneida County Sheriff Vehicle

FLOYD, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s were called to Camden Road in the town of Floyd Saturday Morning for a two-car accident involving an Amazon van. 

Police say 76-year-old Richard Hayes of Fort Meyers, Florida attempted to pass a car using the southbound lane of the roadway. 

Due to unsafe passing, police say Hayes's vehicle struck the front driver's side of 35-year-old David Hollenback of New Hartford Amazon van, who was attempting to turn into a driveway for a delivery. 

Hollenback was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for neck, back, and shoulder pain. Hayes was ticketed for Interfering with Safe Operation. 

 

Recommended for you