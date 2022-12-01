American Legion Post 229 gives Firefighter and EMT of the year Awards Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- After two years away during Covid, American Legion Post 229 on Herkimer Road in Utica, held its EMT and Firefighter Awards dinner.
Post 229 has been recognizing members of the department for the past 50 years. At this year's ceremony, Ehser Kanyaw was named firefighter of the year and Luke DelGrego was honored as EMT of the year.
Both Recipients were nominated by the Utica Fire Department and say while the recognition is nice, helping people is what they live for.
"I was surprised. We work with a lot of men and women and everyone is a team and helps each other. I never think I would be the one to be called today," Kanyaw said.
"I enjoy helping the community and providing the service we provide. And it makes you feel good too," DelGrego said.
Officials thanked them both for their bravery and hard work.