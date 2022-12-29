American Lung Association encouraging tobacco users to quit for the New Year

NEW YORK -- The American Lung Association in New York is encouraging tobacco users to quit for the New Year, through their "Tobacco-Free '23" campaign.
The Lung Association shared reasons why you should quit using tobacco which included:
- Your Health
- Your Wallet
- Be an inspiration
- FDA is preparing to end sales of menthol cigarettes
They also shared tips and resources for taking the steps toward successfully quitting:
- Lung Helpline: If you need to figure out where to start you can call the Lung Association’s helpline and quitline at 1-800-LUNGUSA.
- Talk to your healthcare provider: There are seven FDA-approved medications that can help with tobacco addiction, your healthcare provider can help you find which one is right for your treatment plan.
- Get help from a proven resource:
- Freedom From Smoking® helps individuals create their own plan for quitting that is unique to their needs, as well as tips and techniques to stay successful.
- Not-On-Tobacco® (N-O-T) is a teen smoking/chewing/vaping program with 10 sessions. Teens can participate in NOT in-person, virtually or online at NOTforMe.org.
- Quit. Don’t Switch. Switching to e-cigarettes does not mean quitting, quitting means ending your addiction to nicotine completely.
For more information about quitting tobacco visit the American Lung Association website or call the Lung HelpLine at 1-800-586-4872.