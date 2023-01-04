American Lung Association recommending residents test homes for radon

NEW YORK -- January is Radon Action Month and the American Lung Association is recommending every resident to test their home.
Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and it has been reported by the Lung Association that about 14% of New York homes have high levels of radon.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes from the ground. It can enter your home through cracks and openings in your floors or walls.
“Radon is responsible for an estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. Since radon is odorless, tasteless and colorless, the only way to detect radon in your home is to test the air. This is why it is critical for everyone to test their home. Radon Action Month is the perfect time to learn more about this dangerous gas and take action to protect yourself and your loved ones,” Trevor Summerfield, director of advocacy for the Lung Association said.
The EPA urges anyone with high radon levels to install a mitigation system in their homes. You can contact a professional by going to this website.