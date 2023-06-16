America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk on Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- The 2023 America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk is Saturday, June 17.
The event takes place at Accelerate Sports at 5241 Judd Rd. in Whitesboro.
Check in is at 8:00 a. m., with the run starting at 8:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies take place at 9 a.m., which is followed by the walk.
From 10 a.m. to noon, the Heart Healthy Expo and Post Party will be held.
"Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health," according to the event's website.
WKTV's annual telethon takes place today from noon to 8 p.m., Friday, June 16, with live coverage on NEWSChannel 2 at Noon on NBC; 4 to 5 p.m. on CBS Utica; 5 to 6:30 p.m. on NEWSChannel 2 Live at Five Newshour and NEWSChannel 2 at 6; and from 7 to 8 p.m. on CBS Utica.
On run day from 8 a.m. to noon, NEWSChannel 2 will broadcast live from the Heart Run & Walk at Accelerate Sports Complex.
An important note is that the telethon telephone number has changed. The new number is 866-744-9588 or text WKTV to 41444 to make a donation. The goal is $750,000.
Runners and walkers are asked to park at BOCES on Middle Settlement Rd. in New Hartford. Parking and shuttle is from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Click here for more information on America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk.
Pre-registration takes place Friday, June 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Accelerate Sports Complex.