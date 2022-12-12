AmeriCU wins second place in CNY Readers' Choice Award

ROME, N.Y. -- As part of the CNY Readers' Choice Awards, AmeriCU Credit Union has won second place for the best credit union.
The public was recently able to vote for their favorite business from multiple counties across Central New York, including Oneida, Oswego and Madison.
“We are honored to receive this award and we take immense pride in connecting our members to the right financial solutions to achieve their goals. Achieving this honor demonstrates the commitment, dedication, and the connections we have developed between our members, our team, and our community,” President and CEO of AmeriCU, Ron Belle said.
The award recognizes local businesses in Central New York that serve the community.