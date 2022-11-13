 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Amish buggy with 10 people inside crashes in Western; 1 taken to hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Western Buggy Crash

WESTERN, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- An Amish horse-drawn buggy with 10 people inside crashed in the town of Western Sunday morning.

According to the Western Fire Department, the accident happened around 7 a.m. on North Steuben Road.

The fire chief says that the buggy became detached from the horses pulling it, and lost control as it went over a hill, causing it to flip over.

Ten people were inside the carriage, including eight children. According to state police, one of the two adults was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor leg injury.

The horses were spooked when the buggy became detached and took off. They were later found and are in good health.

