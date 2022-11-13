Amish buggy with 10 people inside crashes in Western; 1 taken to hospital

WESTERN, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- An Amish horse-drawn buggy with 10 people inside crashed in the town of Western Sunday morning.
According to the Western Fire Department, the accident happened around 7 a.m. on North Steuben Road.
The fire chief says that the buggy became detached from the horses pulling it, and lost control as it went over a hill, causing it to flip over.
Ten people were inside the carriage, including eight children. According to state police, one of the two adults was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor leg injury.
The horses were spooked when the buggy became detached and took off. They were later found and are in good health.