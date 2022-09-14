Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains as freight rail strike looms

Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT... For the following areas... Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the St. Lawrence River... At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from Southwick Beach to 13 nm west of Stony Point, moving southeast at 25 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts 34 knots or greater, and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Selkirk Beach, Southwick Beach, Stony Point, North Pond and Sandy Island Beach. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately. Report severe weather to the Coast Guard or the National Weather Service. && WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...>34KTS