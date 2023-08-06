Amtrak Train Delays And Cancellations Continue; Utica's Union Station Open For Two Trips

UTICA, N.Y. -- Amtrak Train delays and cancellations continue on Sunday after Friday's train derailment in Montgomery County.
Just two trains are scheduled to run through Utica Sunday, with more being cancelled.
63 Maple Leaf is the first train since Friday to come through Utica and departed around noon. 49 Lake Shore Limited is the other train that will pass through Utica today. That train is scheduled to depart shortly before 9 p.m. tonight.
All Empire Service trains scheduled to run through Union Station were cancelled, but are expected to return to their normal routes on Monday.
