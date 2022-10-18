An update on what caused the blackout at the Utica Comets opener

UTICA, N.Y. – During the second period of the Utica Comets home opener Monday night, the power went out, causing a black out. Adirondack Bank Center officials now know what caused it, a circuit breaker tripped.
They do not know what caused the trip, but say it has never happened before and that the building operates the same way every single day.
Tuesday morning, electricians were on the roof and someone from the manufacturer of the generator was also there, trying to find out why it didn’t start up after the power went out. Had the generator started, the emergency lights would have turned on and the game could have continued.
They did have a battery operated alert system that allowed them to let fans know there was not an emergency or any danger and to exit the building in an orderly fashion.
As for where the score stands, its 2-1 Comets. Time on the clock was 2:43 in the second period. And that is exactly what will appear on the scoreboard when the game resumes on Jan. 24.
Tickets from Monday night’s game will be honored.