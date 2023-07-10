Animal Cruelty Charges After Arrest of New Berlin Man

TOWN OF NEW BERLIN, N.Y. -- A resident of the Town of New Berlin was arrested for alleged animal cruelty, including "torture" and "failure to provide proper sustenance."
The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office arrested James A. Macduff Jr., 30, "after he left two dogs locked in cages with no food or water in an uninhabited residence for over a month," they said.
According to officers, both of the dogs died.
Neighbors were the ones who alerted officers after noticing "a foul smell coming from the residence."
"When law enforcement arrived, they found two decaying corpses that were still locked inside of their cages," a release stated.
Macduff was arrested for two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal and two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance.
Macduff was released on an appearance ticket and is due in the Town of Norwich court at a later date.