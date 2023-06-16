 Skip to main content
Anita's SSHS Caring for Dog Found in West Utica

  • Updated
  • 0

A concerned citizen found an emaciated, neglected dog on Schuyler Street in Utica on Thursday and called animal control.

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A neglected dog was reported in Utica on Thursday.

A concerned citizen found an emaciated dog on Schuyler Street and called animal control.

The dog was very thirsty and very hungry.

Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society is calling her Angel. They don't know her breed and aren't sure on age—possibly two years old. Her condition is making it difficult for even the experts to guess.

Angel has mange and has clearly not been cared for in a while, if at all.

Donations are greatly needed for her care.

If you have information on who the dog belongs to, you are asked to call the Utica Animal Control at 315-223-3557.

We are told Angel won't be ready for adoption for a while.

