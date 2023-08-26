Anna's Sunflower Warriors Motorcycle Ride

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The second annual Anna's Sunflower Warrior Motorcycle Ride took place Saturday morning.
The ride is in honor of Anna LaBella, a 12-year-old from Ilion who passed away in 2022 from Ewing’s Sarcoma Bone Cancer.
The sunflower is the symbol for sarcoma awareness.
Anna’s Sunflower Warriors Foundation is a non profit dedicated to give support, gifts, and guidance to those families fighting pediatric cancer or a life threatening illness according to the LaBella family.
Anna was always one to look for the positives in life according to her mother Jessica LaBella and Father Robert LaBella. This is why Anna's Sunflower Warriors Foundation was created and why it has a huge impact on those in the area.
Anna LaBella always loved motorcycles according to her mother and father, which is why the event was created.
"This all started when she was here," Jessica LaBella said. "She brought the community together and made them remember how they used to be a long time ago. You're there for each other, you're there for your neighbors and she brought that back and the fact that they're continuing on and people still talk about her and the impact she had on them... it makes us proud."
The ride began at the Herkimer Walmart and ended at the Ilion/Frankfort VFW Post #502.
Anna LaBella was a large part of the local community, and still is to this day. Back in 2021, she was a Team IMPACT athlete for the Utica University women's soccer team. Team IMPACT is a non-profit organization that focuses on children facing serious and chronic illnesses.
The LaBella family, along with younger brother Carter LaBella, will continue honoring Anna's legacy for years to come. More events in honor of Anna LaBella are also on the way.
For more information about the Anna's Sunflower Warriors, you can visit their website by clicking here.