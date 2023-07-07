 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Annsville Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

  • Updated
  • 0
Howard

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. -- A man from Annsville was arrested after a domestic dispute. 

The incident happened in the Town of Annsville. 

According to the Oneida County Sheriff, deputies responded to a physical dispute, and after an investigation, Patrick Howard was arrested on one count of assault. 

Howard allegedly struck the victim resulting in injury. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, Howard was taken to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building and was turned over to the County Jail pending arraignment. 

