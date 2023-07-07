Annsville Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

ANNSVILLE, N.Y. -- A man from Annsville was arrested after a domestic dispute.
The incident happened in the Town of Annsville.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff, deputies responded to a physical dispute, and after an investigation, Patrick Howard was arrested on one count of assault.
Howard allegedly struck the victim resulting in injury.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Howard was taken to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building and was turned over to the County Jail pending arraignment.