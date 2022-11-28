Annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair at Turning Stone Saturday

VERONA, N.Y. -- The annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair, hosted by the Oneida Indian Nation will be held on Dec. 3 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.
This year's event will be the largest one yet, featuring almost 50 different vendors. Each vendor will showcase a variety of traditional Native American art, handmade jewelry, beadwork, carvings, artwork, textiles, ceramics and more.
The craft fair will also feature Chris Thomas and his Smoke Dancers for a Haudenosaunee social dance exhibition from 1-3 p.m.
“This is the biggest American Indian Craft Fair we’ve ever had in the 25 years of hosting it. Guests love this craft fair because it is a great place to shop original and authentic Native American crafts—not only for themselves but also for their loved ones,” Tina Walker, Oneida Indian Nation member and organizer of the craft fair.
The fair is free to attend and open to the public from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.