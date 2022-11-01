Annual award banquet honoring horses, owners and breeders set for Nov. 13

Vernon, N.Y. -- The annual awards banquet honoring horses, their owners and breeders, will take place on Nov. 13 at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel.
A cocktail reception is being hosted by USTA District 8 and will begin at 5 p.m. with the banquet right after at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 per person. And those who wish to attend should RSVP to Sarah Sheehan by email at NYSS@caphill.com by Nov. 9.
Payments need to be made out and sent to the Agriculture & NYS Horse Breeding Development Fund, 230 Washington Avenue Extension, Suite 101, Albany, NY 12203.
There will also be a raw feed available to watch of the event on the New York Sire Stakes Facebook page. For more information visit the New York Sire Stakes website.