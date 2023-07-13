Annual Bavarian Festival This Weekend

MARCY, N.Y. -- The Utica Maennerchor will present the Bavarian Festival this weekend.
You don't have to be German to enjoy this tradition.
The ceremonial tapping of the keg happens on Friday evening, and then all things German continue.
Raymond Beck, the first vice president of the Utica Maennerchor, has remained loyal to the Maennerchor for 53 years and says the Bavarian Festival is the largest fundraiser each year.
It's also quite a bit of fun.
"German food, German beer, dancing, and the orchestra, as well as the chance to enjoy all things German," Beck said.
The Maennerchor is proud to keep traditions alive for all generations.
"We are trying to keep the younger people keeping this going," Beck said. "Keeping them exposed to this will keep them carrying it on."
One member of the Maennerchor, Kay Graf, comes back every year to assist with the Bavarian Festival.
"I come up from Florida to visit my family," Graf said. "But I make sure it is during the time of the Bavarian Festival. I have to work at it. I have done it for 50 years!"
But the Utica Maennerchor's history goes back even further, all the way to 1865.
"It started as a group of seven men from the beer bar brewery," Beck said. "When Lincoln's funeral cortege stopped at the Utica train station on its way to Springfield, Illionois, they sang at that reception."
Beck said, "It was the first public display of the Utica Maennerchor. So, we have been an organization for 158 years, which makes us the oldest ethnic group in Central New York."
The Bavarian Festival runs Friday, July 14 from 5-10 p.m., Saturday, July 15, from 5-10 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 from noon-4 p.m.
The festival band features the Bavarian Brothers and Edelweiss Schuhplattlers!
Here is a sampling of what you will find at the Bavarian Festival on top of beer, brats and funnel cake:
- Popular Cake Booth (Die Bäckerei)
- Imported Biers
- Soda and Coffee
- Variety of Wursts with Sauerkraut
- Potato Slinkies
- Hamburgers and Hot Dogs
- Liverwurst
- German Craft Vendors
- Black Forest Cake
- Limburger
- Sauerbraten Sandwiches
- German Potato Salad
- Funnel Cakes
- Pizza, wings
- Games for Kids
- Gift Basket Raffle