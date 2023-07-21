Annual "Bing" Golf Tournament in Clinton

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The 5th-annual "Bing" Golf Tournament tee'd of this morning.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Kevin "Bing" Crossley Memorial Foundation, which was established in 2018 by the family and friends of patrolman Kevin Crossley, who passed away in 2018.
The golf tournament kicked off at 10 a.m. today with community members gathering at Skenandoa Golf Club in Clinton to play golf, remember their friends and colleague and raise money for the foundation.
