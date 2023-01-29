 Skip to main content
Annual Cancer Challenge tournament tips off at Herkimer College

  • Updated
  • 0

Herkimer, N.Y.—A full day of local girl’s high school basketball was on tap Sunday at Herkimer college, and it was all for a good cause. Eight Girls basketball teams, from around the Mohawk valley, took part in the third annual Utica Board of Officials for Women’s Basketball, Cancer Challenge at Herkimer College this afternoon. Players and coaches from each team were provided with pink tee shirts, and each team was presented with a pink Wilson basketball. There were also raffles and 50/50 drawings. Prior to each game, cancer survivors were honored, and there was a moment of silence for those that have been lost to the disease.

