Annual Fundraiser Returns This Summer in Clinton

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Chamber of Commerce announced its most popular fundraiser Art Rocks will return this year.
Painted Adirondack rocking chairs that highlight artists around the region will be auctioned off.
People can take the Art Rocks Stroll throughout Clinton this summer, where they can visit all the locations of the chairs, learn information about the artists and sponsor organizations, and place a bid on their favorites.
There will be a live auction held as a culminating event for Art Rocks on Saturday, August 26 at the Clinton Art and Music Festival.
The chairs are built from sourced larch wood in Dolgeville.
Over 20 local artists were picked to create and put their own design on the chairs.
Once they were finished, they were revealed to the public and brought to their sponsor locations.
All the proceeds from the auction are split evenly between the artist and the Clinton Chamber of Commerce.