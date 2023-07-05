Annual Independence Day Parade and Summer Stroll Held in Clinton

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Town of Kirkland held its annual Fourth of July parade in the Village of Clinton.
The parade kicked off at 6:30 p.m., leaving from Elm Street at the Clinton Cider Mill. It made its way up College Street, ending at West Park Row.
The parade wasn't the only Independence Day activity taking place this year.
The Town and Village brought the second Summer Stroll to the Village Green, where paradegoers could participate in various activities.
The Clinton Historical Society was on the Green with games for kids. There was a photobooth, live music, food trucks and the Lions Club free popcorn table. The events on the Green took place from 7 to 9 p.m.
After those festivities in the park, many made their way to the Clinton Central School campus for fireworks.
"It was great to see all the participants and people on the sidelines for the parade," Town of Kirkland Supervisor Bob Meelan said. "And it was great incorporating it into the Green. It was bigger than last year, and we hope it gets bigger next year."
The Town of Kirkland has historically taken care of costs and preparation associated with the annual Clinton parade and fireworks, Meelan said. This year, the Village and Town partnered to share costs.