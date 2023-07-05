 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in the urban valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Annual Independence Day Parade and Summer Stroll Held in Clinton

  • Updated
  • 0
Clinton Parade

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Town of Kirkland held its annual Fourth of July parade in the Village of Clinton. 

The parade kicked off at 6:30 p.m., leaving from Elm Street at the Clinton Cider Mill. It made its way up College Street, ending at West Park Row. 

The parade wasn't the only Independence Day activity taking place this year.

The Town and Village brought the second Summer Stroll to the Village Green, where paradegoers could participate in various activities. 

The Clinton Historical Society was on the Green with games for kids. There was a photobooth, live music, food trucks and the Lions Club free popcorn table. The events on the Green took place from 7 to 9 p.m. 

After those festivities in the park, many made their way to the Clinton Central School campus for fireworks. 

"It was great to see all the participants and people on the sidelines for the parade," Town of Kirkland Supervisor Bob Meelan said. "And it was great incorporating it into the Green. It was bigger than last year, and we hope it gets bigger next year."

The Town of Kirkland has historically taken care of costs and preparation associated with the annual Clinton parade and fireworks, Meelan said. This year, the Village and Town partnered to share costs. 

Zach Lewis

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you