Annual Micah Hope Christmas Project begins

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The First Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Micah Hope Christmas Project.
The project began in hopes of helping to meet the needs of children during the holiday season.
The Little Falls Central School District (LFCSD) has provided a list of students who would benefit from the donations this year.
The church has committed to sponsoring 40 children this year and will be providing presents that the children may need such as coats, hats and gloves as well as an item off their wishlist.
The principal at (LFSCD), Maria Lindsay says that the students really appreciate their gifts and often come back to school after the holiday break happy and proud to wear their new clothes.
The church needs sponsors for individual students and the church will be accepting monetary donations as well, which will be used to purchase presents for those who do not receive a sponsor.
All donations must be made by Dec. 9, contact the church at 315-823-3004 to take part.