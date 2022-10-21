Annual Nutrition Conference held in Verona Friday

VERONA, N.Y. -- In an effort to fight childhood obesity and win over picky eaters, school nutrition directors, gathered in Verona Friday, to discuss the latest food trends in school cafeterias
Directors from over 100 districts across the state, gathered at the Turning Stone to visit more than 130 vendors to try and find new foods for future school lunches
The goal for these directors is to try and get creative while being health conscious at the same time. They try and find classics like pizza, that have been worked into a more modern lunch, like a pizza breadstick or a pizza roll.
“To the blind eye of someone walking in there, they see a piece of pizza but to us, we see a piece of pizza that is low fat, low salt, whole grain, is providing a red-orange vegetable with the sauce,” Director of Food Services at Shenandoah Central Schools, Katy Headwell said.
Being health conscious while finding new innovative products, are all of the directors top priorities.