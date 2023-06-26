 Skip to main content
Another Bear Sighting in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. -- There has been another sighting of a black bear in Ilion.

The sighting was last night on Spinnerville Gulf Road in Ilion.

You may recall there was a similar sighting last week on Barringer Road at the Barringer Road Elementary School.

Bear Spotted in Ilion

Some great pictures were taken by Janet Gogol, showing the bear on its hind legs last night as it was looking for food in her bird feeder.

The family there says the bear didn't seem to pose any threat and eventually walked off.

They say they called the DEC, and the organization instructed them to take down the bird feeder to remove the food source.

If you live in Ilion, keep an eye out for this guy.

