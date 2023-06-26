Another Bear Sighting in Ilion

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND MADISON ONEIDA ONONDAGA SCHUYLER SENECA STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS YATES IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE PIKE SUSQUEHANNA WAYNE WYOMING THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.