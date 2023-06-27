Another Local Bear Sighting and Tips to 'Prevent Conflicts with Bears'

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. -- There’s been another bear sighting. This time in Holland Patent.
Robert Lott said that he’s been putting up his bird feeders at night because he thought racoons were raiding them. The only feeder he left up at night was a tray feeder about 7 feet off the ground that the racoons couldn't access.
Lott said that on Sunday night, his wife heard a noise outside and went looking. She didn't see anything.
When Lott went out the next morning to put the bird feeders out, he discovered the tray feeder had been damaged and some birdfeed was scattered in the yard.
Last night, Lott’s neighbor called to tell him a bear had just crossed into his yard.
The Humane Society of the United States has a dedicated page on its website for what to do when you spot a bear.
The organization states that to "prevent conflicts with bears" and avoid them in your area, “make trash cans inaccessible; enclose your compost pile; recycle wisely; keep your barbecue grill clean and as free of drippings as possible; and rethink your bird feeders.”
