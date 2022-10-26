Another 'Lock Out' at Jones Elementary on Wednesday, due to disturbing letters

UTICA, N.Y. -- Another "Lock Out" took place at Jones Elementary in Utica, Wednesday.
According to a note sent home to parents, the "Lock Out" took place just before 10 a.m. and was due to letters the school received. Written in the letters was "incoherent and disturbing language."
The school note stated nothing in the letters contained a direct threat to the school. Utica Police investigated and lifted the "Lock Out" a few minutes before 10:30 a.m.
This threat comes just six days after last week's "Lock Out" when a false report of an active shooter was made known to the school.
The school says the safety and well-being of its students are a top priority for them. They will have a Crisis Intervention Team available for staff and students regarding these recent events.