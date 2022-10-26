Another lockout at Jones Elementary on Wednesday, due to disturbing letters

UTICA, N.Y. -- Another lockout took place at Jones Elementary in Utica on Wednesday.
According to a note sent home to parents, the lockout took place just before 10 a.m. and was due to letters the school received. Written in the letters was "incoherent and disturbing language," according to officials.
The officials say nothing in the letters contained a direct threat to the school. Utica Police investigated and lifted the lockout a few minutes before 10:30 a.m.
This threat comes just six days after last week's lockout when a false report of an active shooter was made.
The school says the safety and well-being of its students are a top priority for them. They will have a Crisis Intervention Team available for staff and students regarding these recent events.