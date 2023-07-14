Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Visits Hartwick College

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The Federal Co-Chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission Gayle C. Manchin visited Hartwick College on Friday.
Manchin was visiting Hartwick College to take a tour of the Center for Craft Food and Beverage.
The CCFB offers lab testing services for beer and brewing raw materials like barely, malt and hops.
The Center is a resource that supports small and mid-sized breweries, wineries, malthouses, farms and other craft food and beverage producers.
It is located inside the Johnstone Science Center.
Harmonie Bettenhausen is the director of the CCFB. In her role, she focuses on collaborative research and extensive testing involving grains, malts, beers and spirits.
Bettenhausen led Manchin, who was nominated to the position by President Joe Biden, on the tour around the facility.
The Appalachian Regional Commission partially funds the CCFB through a federal grant.
According to Manchin, the entire experience was rewarding and she was very thankful to see the facility.
"I think one of the things we always look for is that entrepreneurial attitude, looking for something different and more in-depth for research and certainly I think this is a great example," Manchin said. "I had no idea that there were only two and its nice to know that one of them is in our Appalachian region."
Hartwick College and Montana State are the only two colleges in the United States that offer these services.
Construction for an additional facility is underway, as the new Grain Innovation Center will be located on Dietz Street in Oneonta. There is no set time for the opening.
Manchin is the wife of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.