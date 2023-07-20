 Skip to main content
Apple Distinguished Educator at Herkimer School

McCutcheon on Stage

Submitted Photo

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A Herkimer Jr./Sr. High School art teacher was named an Apple Distinguished Educator.

Heather McCutcheon traveled to Texas to deliver a speech during the ADE Institute 2023 Americas event in Dallas.

The ADE program was designed to "recognize K-12 and higher education pioneers who are using Apple technology to transform teaching and learning in powerful ways."

McCutcheon was one of only about 50 people to be named to the ADE Class of 2023 out of more than 500 submissions.

This took place from July 10 through 14.

McCutcheon delivered her "Consumer to Creator" speech, and it went well.

Even with being nervous, she still delivered her speech in the exact three-minute time limit.

McCutheon gained much more than winning an award as well.

"I have lots of new connections and ideas to share with everyone, and I am so grateful for that experience," she said. 

