Applications being accepted for Empire State Fellows Program

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the application period for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows has begun.
The program, which first began 11 years ago, attracts people from all over the state and country to serve in high-level positions within the administration. Graduates of the Empire State Fellows Program have gone on to receive senior roles.
"For 11 years, some of the best and brightest New Yorkers looking to make a difference in their communities through a career in public service have participated in the Empire State Fellows Program. Now, we look forward to welcoming the next class of diverse and accomplished Fellows into what has been a transformative experience in state government for so many. I encourage anyone who dreams of making a positive change in New Yorkers' lives to apply and join the ranks of our future leaders," Hochul said.
The Program is a full-time leadership training program that aims to prepare those who partake, for careers as New York State policymakers. The incoming class will receive an annual salary of $85,000, plus a benefits package. Upon completion of the program, a performance review will be used to identify those that will be given the opportunity to continue to serve as leaders in the state government
Applications can be submitted until April 3 on the program's website.