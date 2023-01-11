Applications being accepted for Herkimer Region College and Career Scholarships

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Applications are being accepted for the Herkimer Region College and Career Scholarship Foundation's, 12 awards.
To be eligible students must major in technical education in their high school program and have plans to attend college next year. This includes almost all students currently enrolled in the Technical Education Center at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES. Eligibility also includes adults who want to enroll in vocational training at Herkimer BOCES.
The foundation also offers a Career Award for students who are employed in a career and technical education field, prior to or soon after graduation and who have expenses due to that employment.
An application can be found with school counselors in all Herkimer BOCES school districts, online or by calling 315-867-2023. The deadline to submit is March 1, 2023.