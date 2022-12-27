Applications for 2023 Excelsior Scholarships now being accepted

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, applications for the Excelsior Scholarship for the spring semester can now be submitted.
The scholarship can be used along with other student financial aid and makes it easier for eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY school.
"Since its inception, the Excelsior Scholarship has enabled tens of thousands of students from low and middle-income families the chance to pursue a quality education tuition-free. By easing the financial burden associated with the cost of attending college, students and their families can focus on their education, providing New York's students every possible opportunity to climb the ladder of success," Hochul said.
In order to be eligible for the scholarship students must come from a household with an adjusted gross income of $125,000 or less. They must also have plans to attend a SUNY or CUNY school, complete 30 credits per year and be on track to graduate with an associate's degree or a bachelor's.
To apply for the scholarship click here.