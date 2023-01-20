Aqua Vino officially opens on Monday with some new surprises

NEW Hartford, N.Y. -- Aqua Vino is thrilled to be opening for business once again, on Monday. They are welcoming many new additions and made many changes including, expanding its menu.
"The new additions to the menu have been a collaboration of a number of people...everyone's come up with a lot of different ideas of what they feel is gonna be a good seller," Manager, Beverly Esche said.
Not to worry though, original menu items will still be available to customers.
"They've got some new sides, along with our originals...we still have all of our original menus going on, but they've added little different flares in the steak menu and in the sides...my favorite dish is brussel sprouts with candied bacon," Esche said.
She also says the new location, on Clinton Street, is perfect for the restaurant for many reasons including the address, which she says is more central to the public. It also comes with more parking which is a welcomed addition. But one new thing Aqua Vino's customers might enjoy the most is the wine.
"There's a lot of new wine selections that I think a lot of our Aqua Vino customers are gonna be thrilled about," Esche said.
The ambiance has also been upgraded to create a warmer, more welcoming feeling to the restaurant, complete with industrial light fixtures and new seating.
"The dishes, the plates, everything is new in the building so it's really... it's kind of like Christmas for all of us," Esche said.
Starting Monday, Aqua Vino will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.