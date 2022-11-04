Arc Herkimer to host community meeting

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Arc Herkimer will host a Community Meeting at their Arc Herkimer Business Park on Nov. 16.
The meeting will take place for one hour and focus on the services offered by the agency. Talks will include all seven divisions of Arc Herkimer. They will also demonstrate benefits for people with and without disabilities. Special Needs Mom, Kathy Caruso will also be there as a guest speaker.
“This event is a great way to better connect with our community, meet new people, and answer questions anyone may have about the agency. Many times, individuals, families, and other organizations are not aware of the plethora of offerings we have for both people with disabilities, as well as those without,” President/CEO of Arc Herkimer, Kevin Crosley said.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. on the third floor and is free to the public. Refreshments will be served after the meeting and all who attend will be entered to win a 55” Smart TV, as well as gift cards to the Arc Herkimer Goods Store (Herkimer) and Copper Café (Ilion).
Those interested in attending can RSVP to Jackie Lewis at (315) 574-7000, or online at this website.